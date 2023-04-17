G.K. Vasan predicts hattrick for Narendra Modi; says DMK should not neglect BJP leader Annamalai’s allegations

April 17, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan has opined that the BJP would retain power after the 2024 Lok Sabha election and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would make it a hattrick.

Speaking to reporters in Uchipuli on Sunday, April 16, 2023, he said the BJP, under the leadership of Mr. Modi had driven the country to the top in many spheres over the last nine years. In the next five years, the country would emerge as a global leader, he predicted.

On the Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s allegations on some of the DMK leaders and their families about the wealth they had accumulated, Mr. Vasan said as an opposition party, the BJP had brought it out. Instead of neglecting, the ruling DMK party should respond as the people were watching it closely.

He said the DMK party, before coming to power in 2021, promised aplenty to the people, but did nothing tangible. For instance, the DMK promised to wipe off liquor from the State. But in reality, they have not done it so far.

A few days ago, the Minister in-charge of the TASMAC had told that the government plans to close down 500 outlets. At least 25 % of the outlets should be closed immediately, Mr. Vasan said and urged the Chief Minister to personally look into the closure of liquor bars near schools and colleges, shrines and along the national highways.

The governments — both Centre and State — should take measures on a war-footing to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

The TMC urged the State government to establish an arts college in memory of former President Abdul Kalam in his native town. The party also appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to protect the interests of the fishermen in the coastal district by providing enhanced sops during the fishing ban period.