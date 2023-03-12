G.K. Vasan condemns case against Edappadi K. Palaniswami

March 12, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Sunday strongly condemned the police case filed against Former Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and others for allegedly “assaulting and abusing” an air passenger at the Madurai airport on Saturday.

In a statement, he pointed out that instead of investigating the AMMK functionary and bringing out the truth, filing a case against Mr. Palaniswami was not justified, and added that the action was due to political vendetta.