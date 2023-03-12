HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G.K. Vasan condemns case against Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Action taken due to political vendetta, says Tamil Maanila Congress chief

March 12, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Sunday strongly condemned the police case filed against Former Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and others for allegedly “assaulting and abusing” an air passenger at the Madurai airport on Saturday.

In a statement, he pointed out that instead of investigating the AMMK functionary and bringing out the truth, filing a case against Mr. Palaniswami was not justified, and added that the action was due to political vendetta.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.