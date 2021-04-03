Giving regulations a pass

During Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the Nilgiris, media passes had the BJP’s symbol and the Prime Minister’s photo. The passes were signed by the Ooty Town DSP. On the day of Mr. Singh’s visit, the district administration and the police seemed to have caught on that party symbols and photos may be a violation of the model code of conduct, and they confiscated most passes from mediapersons. On Friday, the Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya said the matter would be referred to election observers.