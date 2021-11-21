Tamil Nadu

Give up privatisation of express trains: Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said efforts to privatise 13 express train routes, operated by the Southern Railway, have not been successful, and the Centre should give up. According to him, revenue sharing agreements could be annulled, citing lack of interest by private companies.

“It will not be beneficial to people or Central government. It would only pave the way for private companies to exploit Indian people and infrastructure of railways. Let the effort to privatise railways be considered a failure. Centre should not pursue privatisation any longer,” he said. “Only 10% of the trains are going to be privatised. Since rest will be operated at a low cost (by the Railways), travellers will not prefer private trains. However, if majority of the trains are privatised, situation will change dramatically. Private companies will start dictating terms,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2021 1:24:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/give-up-privatisation-of-express-trains-ramadoss/article37605076.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY