PMK youthwing leader Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to ensure that promotions are given to arts and science college and university professors who have not been given any promotions for the last 5 years. “According to the University Grants Commission rules, Committee should meet once in three months and decide on promotions of teachers in universities. But, they have not been given a promotion for five years. This injustice must be corrected,” he said.
‘Give promotions to college teachers’
Staff Reporter
Chennai,
October 30, 2021 01:38 IST
Staff Reporter
Chennai,
October 30, 2021 01:38 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 30, 2021 1:39:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/give-promotions-to-college-teachers/article37244443.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story