Give permanent jobs to temporary workers who completed 10 years: Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday urged the State government to give permanent jobs to temporary workers who have completed 10 years of service.

He said in a statement, more than 30,000 persons had been employed on a temporary basis as domestic breeding checkers at lower wages. “Since some of them moved courts seeking permanent jobs, the respective district administrations have ordered not to employ them continuously. This is against social justice and labour welfare and highly condemnable.”

“It is a rule that a worker, who has worked for 240 days in an establishment, is entitled to be made permanent. It is the right of an employee to get a permanent job. But the DMK government has been denying it,” he charged.

“Since the DMK came to power, only 32,774 permanent jobs have been provided through TNPSC [Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission], TNUSRB [Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board] and TRB [Teachers Recruitment Board]. However, nearly 32,709 persons were employed on a contractual basis in government departments and local bodies. I urge the State government to give permanent jobs to temporary workers who have completed 10 years,” he demanded.

