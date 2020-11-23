‘Give permanent govt. jobs to differently abled sportspersons’

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a response from the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction for provision of permanent government jobs to distinguished differently abled sportspersons.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi sought the response on the PIL petition filed by R. Parasuraman from Madurai, a retired physical education teacher, who now coaches differently abled sportspersons free of cost.

The petitioner said the government had issued an order by giving reservation to differently abled sportspersons under Section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Subsequently, the percentage of reservation was also increased.

However, it was not implemented, he said, pointing at the current status of Gurunathan, a distinguished sportsperson from Madurai who had won several medals at international, national and State-level sports meets.

The petitioner said Gurunathan was working in the office of the Madurai Collector as a temporary contract employee. Though several representations were made for regularisation of services, no steps had been taken, he said.

Many differently abled sportspersons like Gurunathan had not been given permanent jobs. The government should provide permanent employment opportunities to such achievers, he said.