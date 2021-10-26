Give pattas to 3,000 families: VCK

CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday opposed the eviction of 3,000 families in Bethel Nagar in Injambakkam and urged the government to provide pattas to the families and ensure that they are allowed to stay in the same place.

Speaking to the people, Mr. Thirumavalavan to the residents that he would take up the issue with the Chief Minister.

“It (Bethel Nagar) is meikkal porombokke (reserved grazing) land, which can be converted into natham porombokke land (meant for housing). There are ways to provide pattas to the residents. The land can be reclassified as natham porombokke. If the government reclassifies the land as natham prombokke and files a reply in the court that it is going to provide Pattas, the court will view this case favourably. We hope that Chief Minister saves the livelihood of 3,000 families,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan dismissed BJP State president K. Annamalai’s allegations of corruption against DMK Ministers. “They are making allegations just to be in the limelight. BJP does not do any constructive politics. There is nothing more to say,” he said.