ADVERTISEMENT

‘Give opportunity to a new face from Vanniyar community’

February 18, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Vanniyar faction in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has urged the party high command not to give ticket to former TNCC chief M. Krishnaswamy, and his son and sitting Arani MP M.K. Vishnuprasad, in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In a joint statement, they requested the party leadership to give opportunity to a qualified new face from the community. If the opportunity is again provided to Vishnuprasad’s family, Congress will lose the support of the Vanniyar community, they pointed out.

The joint statement was from former Congress legislator U. Balaraman, TNCC vice president and president of Congress Vanniyar co-ordination panel Rama Suganthan, former MLA Arul Anbarasu, and Advocate Sudha Ramakrishnan, among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US