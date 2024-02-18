GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Give opportunity to a new face from Vanniyar community’

February 18, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Vanniyar faction in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has urged the party high command not to give ticket to former TNCC chief M. Krishnaswamy, and his son and sitting Arani MP M.K. Vishnuprasad, in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In a joint statement, they requested the party leadership to give opportunity to a qualified new face from the community. If the opportunity is again provided to Vishnuprasad’s family, Congress will lose the support of the Vanniyar community, they pointed out.

The joint statement was from former Congress legislator U. Balaraman, TNCC vice president and president of Congress Vanniyar co-ordination panel Rama Suganthan, former MLA Arul Anbarasu, and Advocate Sudha Ramakrishnan, among others.

