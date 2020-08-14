Give official status to all 22 regional languages: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday reiterated the party’s demand that all 22 languages, including Tamil, be announced as official languages. He wanted suitable amendments in this regard without any further delay.
In a statement, he welcomed the Supreme Court‘s suggestion to the Centre to consider an amendment to the Official Languages Rules, which says that official publication should only be in English and Hindi, and allow for publication in regional languages. The apex court’s suggestion came in a case relating to publishing Environment Impact Assessment draft notification in all the 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
Dr. Ramadoss pointed out that one reason why the regional languages had not been declared as official languages was that those in power at the Centre thought that if it was done, then opportunities for imposing Hindi would become limited.
For instance, Dr. Ramadoss said competitive exams for admission to IITs and IIMs were held only in English and Hindi. If they were conducted in Tamil, a lot of students from the State would benefit, he added.
