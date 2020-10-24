Give assent to the Bill or leave, CPI(M) tells Governor

Purohit’s response raises doubts: Ramakrishnan

The CPI(M) State unit on Friday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to immediately give assent to the legislation passed in the Assembly for providing 7.5% horizontal reservation to NEET-qualified government school students or else move out of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan referred to the Governor’s response to DMK president M.K. Stalin that it will take at least three to four weeks for him to decide on the Bill.

“His response raises doubts. What other important work he has got during that period? Did the Governor point that out to the Ministers who met him? Why did the Ministers not disclose it?” he asked.

Mr. Ramakrishnan also said the delay in decision raises suspicion that the Governor is helping in adopting policies of the BJP government and it cannot be allowed.

Alagiri’s warning

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday warned of severe consequences if the Governor kept delaying the decision on giving assent to the Bill.

In a statement, he pointed out the Governor could not act against the recommendation of the State Cabinet, and strongly condemned the delay in decision-making.

Mr. Alagiri also slammed the ruling AIADMK government and alleged they had not put adequate pressure on the Governor over the issue.

He further alleged that Governors in States like West Bengal and Maharashtra, among others, were acting like agents of the BJP government at the Centre, and the Tamil Nadu Governor was also adopting the same approach.