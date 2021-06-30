‘Give aid to kin of deceased advocates’

Palaniswami expresses sadness over govt. not providing relief to various categories

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday demanded that assistance of ₹50 lakh be paid to the kin of advocates who died of COVID-19.

Expressing “sadness and disappointment” over the DMK regime not providing any relief to young advocates affected by COVID-19, he said the government had not come out with any welfare scheme for advocates, as recommended by the Bar Council, and advocates’ clerks, besides teachers of private schools, drivers of private buses and autorickshaw and taxi drivers, from whom he received representations while in power.

Though he had plans to announce a scheme on the floor of the House for all these categories, the Election Commission of India’s announcement of the schedule for the Assembly election had come in the way, he said, giving an account of a host of measures undertaken by the previous AIADMK government, including the enhancement of compensation under the Advocates’ Welfare Fund to ₹7 lakh.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam hailed the economic package of relief measures for the pandemic and stated that the proposed measures would provide a fillip to all affected sectors.