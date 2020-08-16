Give ₹50 lakh to kin of deceased doctors: Stalin

16 August 2020 23:10 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday urged the Health Department to come out with details about doctors who had fallen prey to COVID-19 and demanded ₹50 lakh be paid to their family, besides granting a government job for one of the family members.

“Provide doctors with adequate personal protective equipment. They are courageously fighting the virus. The best way to express gratitude to the doctors is to release the financial assistance and job to their family members,” he said in a statement.

Recalling the statistics released by the Indian Medical Association, Tamil Nadu Branch, that 32 doctors had died, Mr. Stalin said Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar had ridiculed the report in the presence of health secretary.

“Do not suppress the details of deaths. It is the greatest sin and inhuman,” he said.