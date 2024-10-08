GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Give ₹25 lakh as compensation to victims’ families: Anbumani on air show deaths

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said the Air Force officials had reiterated that around 15 lakh people would attend the event

Updated - October 08, 2024 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Anbumani Ramadoss

File photo of Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday (October 7, 2024) said the Tamil Nadu government must announce a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the families of five persons who died while attending the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show at the Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday (October 6, 2024).

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said the Air Force officials had reiterated that around 15 lakh people would attend the event.

Chennai air show deaths: What went wrong on the Marina

“The Tamil Nadu government should have made all the necessary arrangements that would have enabled 15 lakh people to attend the event without facing any difficulties. Despite the overall number of people who attended the event being much lower than what was expected, the facilities were not adequate,” he alleged.

Chennai air show deaths: T.N. CM Stalin announces solatium of ₹5 lakh, assures better arrangement next time

With more than half of 7-8 lakh people who attended the event depending on public transport to get back home, the State government did not ensure necessary arrangements, resulting in people waiting at bus stops, metro stations, and train stations even at 10 pm in the night, he contended.

“Standing in the hot sun from morning until the end of the air show at 1 p.m. at the beach and on the road is the reason why innocent people died. The State government is trying to blame the security forces by claiming that it had made all arrangements requested by them,” he alleged.

Published - October 08, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Pattali Makkal Katchi / Chennai / Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.