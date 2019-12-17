Give ₹1 crore to kin of wall collapse victims, demands Thol. Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has demanded that the State government pay ₹1 crore as compensation to the families of the 17 persons who were killed in a wall collapse incident in Nadur, Mettupalayam, on December 2.

Addressing reporters after a protest, he said the death of 17 Dalit residents of Nadur should not be treated as another tragedy.

They had lost their lives only because the owner of the property whose compound wall fell failed to pay heed to the Nadur residents’ demand that he should not raise the height of the wall as it endangered their safety, he said.

And, the owner – S. Sivasubramaniam – had increased the height of the wall only to keep away Dalits and in doing so he had clearly exhibited his bias against them, he alleged and demanded that the police investigating the case invoke provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him.

The VCK leader demanded the release of Tamil Puligal leader Nagai Thiruvalluvan and others whom the police had arrested on charges of inciting violence and disturbing public order at the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam. The police should not only release the arrested but also drop the cases against them as they were foisted.

The arrested persons and others had only protested spontaneously at the Hospital demanding justiciable action for the death of the 17 persons. It was in fact the police that had acted in a barbaric manner, he added.