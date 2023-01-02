Gita is a spiritual medicine for stressed youth in digital age, says Ram Nath Kovind

January 02, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The message of the Bhagavad Gita is not confined to any country, religion, or culture, said Ram Nath Kovind, former President, at the valedictory event of Gitamrutam 2022 organised by the Samskrita Bharati.

Gitamrutam was a programme to spread awareness on the significance and relevance of the Bhagavad Gita. Mr. Kovind, chief guest at the event, appreciated the Samskrita Bharati’s efforts to spread the rich culture and tradition of Sanskrit and the Gita.

He also commended the organisation’s efforts in helping people understand the simplicity of Sanskrit; for taking the Gita to homes in several parts of the State. “Surrounded by materialism, competition, insecurities, and conflicts, the young generation in the digital age feels particularly stressed out. In such a situation, the Gita will prove to be a spiritual medicine,” Mr. Kovind said.

As part of Gitamrutam 2022, the Samskrita Bharati organised seminars and exhibitions on Bhagavad Gita from October to December last year. Other programmes were also said to have been conducted at around 975 villages of Tamil Nadu.

S. Ramadorai, chairman, Kalakshetra Foundation, said it is a common myth that Sanskrit literature is restricted to religious scriptures. “But the truth is, there exists more non-religious literature in Sanskrit. One can find works in every subject — in law, medicine, philosophy, economics, astrology, astronomy, music, magic, and divination,” he said.

Dinesh Kamath, all-India organising secretary, Samskrita Bharati; Revathy Ramachandran, director, Kalakshetra Foundation; Dr. Jayadev, president, Samskrita Bharati, north Tamilnadu; R. Natraj, IPS (Retd.), attended the valedictory event.