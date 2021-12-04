Tamil Nadu

Girl’s mother, man held under POCSO Act

The Madipakkam All Women Police arrested a 33-year-old man for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl on Friday. The girl’s mother, who was living in with the accused, was also arrested as an accomplice to the crime. The two were booked under the POCSO Act.

The police said the girl’s uncle had lodged a complaint that his niece was sexually harassed by Murugaiah of Pudukottai. The girl’s mother failed to stop the crime, he said.

ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline 1098 for children in distress.


