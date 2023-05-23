ADVERTISEMENT

Girl who underwent facial reconstruction surgery thanks Stalin on her birthday

May 23, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ten-year-old Tanya, who underwent facial reconstruction surgery in August last for a rare medical condition with the support of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, thanked the Chief Minister through a video message on her birthday on Tuesday.

“Uncle, I am celebrating my birthday with both my cheeks. I am feeling very happy…I love you Stalin uncle,” she said in the message. Besides, Mr. Stalin, she thanked her parents, doctors, Avadi MLA S.M. Nasar and others who helped and prayed for her. Mr. Stalin responded to her message on Twitter, saying “Love you Tanya”.

Tanya, daughter of Stephan Raj and Sowbagyam from Veerapuram near Avadi, was suffering from the rare Parry-Romberg syndrome, also known as hemifacial atrophy, which causes progressive shrinking and degeneration of the skin, muscles and soft tissues of one side of the face. Unable to meet the medical expenses, her parents reached out to the Chief Minister, who asked the Tiruvallur district administration to provide all necessary assistance.

She underwent surgery at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital with government’s support. Mr. Stalin visited her at the hospital soon after her surgery in August last year and later visited her at her home in February during his visit to Tiruvallur district.

