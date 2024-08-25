ADVERTISEMENT

Girl students urged to download Kaaval Uthavi app

Published - August 25, 2024 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Hour-long protest held in city in support of doctor raped and murdered in Kolkata

The Hindu Bureau

An hour-long protest in support of the doctor who was raped and murdered in a Kolkata hospital was held in the city on Sunday.

The protest was led by J.S. Rajkumar, surgical gastroenterologist and chairman of Lifeline Hospitals through the Dr. Rajarathnam Medical and Educational Foundation Trust. “We have a 4-point programme. Apart from demanding severe punishment to the offenders we will get people to petition the Prime Minister, the President, the Law Minister and the Attorney General,” he said. He talked about the need to ensure the students downloaded the Kaaval Uthavi (Police help) app. “Around 350 people had come and around 80 to 100 of them were girls. I spoke about the need to carry a small pepper spray can with them,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

health

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US