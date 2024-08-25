Girl students urged to download Kaaval Uthavi app

An hour-long protest in support of the doctor who was raped and murdered in a Kolkata hospital was held in the city on Sunday.

The protest was led by J.S. Rajkumar, surgical gastroenterologist and chairman of Lifeline Hospitals through the Dr. Rajarathnam Medical and Educational Foundation Trust. “We have a 4-point programme. Apart from demanding severe punishment to the offenders we will get people to petition the Prime Minister, the President, the Law Minister and the Attorney General,” he said. He talked about the need to ensure the students downloaded the Kaaval Uthavi (Police help) app. “Around 350 people had come and around 80 to 100 of them were girls. I spoke about the need to carry a small pepper spray can with them,” he said.