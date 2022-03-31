Girl students of Bharathiar University protest over miscreants’ presence in hostels

Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor P. kaliraj addressing girl students who staged a protest in front of the university on Thursday. Photo: SPL | Photo Credit: SPL

March 31, 2022 13:51 IST

Women security guards will be appointed in five days, says Vice-Chancellor

Girl students of Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, on Thursday staged a protest demanding the university administration to ensure their safety in ladies hostels on the campus, alleging trespassing of miscreants at night.

More than 100 students squatted in front of the main gate of the university on Maruthamalai Road raising slogans demanding safety measures.

Students told mediapersons that unidentified men were found entering a few of the five ladies hostels that are situated on the campus opposite the main gate of the university for nearly a week. They alleged that mobile phones of students had gone missing and the miscreants flashed hostel inmates. Students also circulated a photo of a miscreant allegedly entered one of the hostels.

They said the issue was reported to the university administration a few times. However, the activity continued.

University Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj addressed the protesting students in the presence of the police and the university faculty.

“We will take all the measures for the safety of our girl students,” he said.

Mr. Kaliraj assured them that proper steps would be taken to prevent unauthorised persons entering the hostels. “I received a written complaint from 14 students on Wednesday evening. I had assured them that necessary measures for their safety would be taken. However, they resorted to protest,” he said.

He told mediapersons that the university would appoint women security guards within five days. Till then, women police personnel would be present on the premises at night.

According to him, surveillance cameras were already fixed. However, some of them had technical issues when hostels remained shut due to the lockdown. The university would increase the number of cameras, he said.