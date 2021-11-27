A 17-year-old girl who ran away from her home in Krishnagiri after a spat with her father was rescued by the personnel from the CMBT police station on Friday. Officials are taking steps to reunite her with her family.
Girl rescued
November 27, 2021 00:46 IST
November 27, 2021 00:46 IST
