Girl rescued from child marriage tests positive, traced

VELLORE

02 July 2020 16:19 IST

The local administration officials had a tough time tracing her

The Social Welfare Department officials in Vellore traced a COVID-19 positive15-year-old girl from Tiruvannamalai, who was rescued from child marriage in Vellore in June 23.

According to S. Priyanka, One Stop Centre administrator, the department received information about a child marriage near Vellore bus stand on June 23.

After her rescue, the girl underwent COVID-19 test the next day and was produced before the Child Welfare Committee on June 25. “The next day her mother assured the CWC that she won’t get her married and promised to take her back home. Hence the girl was allowed to go,” she said. On June 29, her test results showed she was COVID-19 positive.

However, as the girl’s parents made her stay back in the house of Manikandan, the 28-year-old man with whom she was supposed to get married, instead of taking her to Tiruvannamalai, the local administration officials had a tough time tracing her.

“We called her mother and she said that her daughter was still in Vellore. When we asked why she was not taken to Tiruvannamalai, her mother explained that since her daughter was unwell, they left her behind at Manikandan’s house as he was their relative,” she added.

In the meantime, Manikandan decided to leave her in Tiruvannamalai and took her on his bike. The officials who went in search of the girl to his house called him and asked him to take the girl to the Adakamparai government hospital.

Now the girl is undergoing treatment in the hospital, said an official from the district administration.

Another child marriage stopped

Meanwhile,another child marriage in Anaicut in Vellore was stopped on Wednesday night.

A 28-year-old man named Sushi Kumar was supposed to get married to a 16-year-old girl. The special wing for crime against women and children received the complaint and they, along with the social welfare department, officials stopped the marriage.

The girl was rescued and further investigation is on.