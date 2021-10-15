Girl raped and murdered by relative near Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI:

15 October 2021 15:45 IST

The cause of the recent death of a 13-year-old school girl in a village near Mayiladuthurai under suspicious circumstances has been established by police to be a case of rape and murder. The girl had been murdered by a 25-year-old relative she was acquainted with, according to police sources.

The girl's body was found in a drainage canal a week ago. Investigation was intensified after the victim's post-mortem report indicated injuries in her private parts.

The activities Prabakar, the alleged murderer, who had initially even joined friends and other relatives in searching for the missing girl, had raised suspicion. After post-mortem report, the police conducted a thorough probe.

During the probe, Prabakar had reportedly confessed that he had raped and murdered the girl by causing asphyxiation with a cloth before throwing away her body in a drainage canal following a quarrel that had erupted when he tried to admonish the girl for being friendly with other boys.

The Kuthalam police registered a case under POCSO Act and had Prabakar remanded in judicial custody.