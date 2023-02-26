ADVERTISEMENT

Girl killed in septic tank wall collapse at village near Arani

February 26, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

The tank was filled with water by workers to test the durability of its walls. However, they were not plastered completely.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A girl studying in Class IV was killed after a wall of the newly built septic tank at her house at Mosavadi village near Arani collapsed on Saturday.

The police said V. Sharami, 9, was playing in front of the house where the tank was built. The tank was filled with water by workers to test the durability of its walls. However, they were not plastered completely. As she went near the tank, the wall collapsed, and she was dragged in. The body was sent to the Government Taluk Hospital at Polur for a post-mortem. The police have filed a case.

