Girl from Maharashtra reunited with family

A 17-year-old mentally challenged girl found wandering on the streets in Tirupattur was reunited with her family.

The girl, hailing from Maharashtra, was rescued by police personnel and handed over to the Home for Psycho-Social Rehabilitation of Mentally Ill Persons of Udhavum Ullangal, an NGO in Tirupattur, 10 days ago.

According to a press release, the girl was spotted wandering on roads of Tirupattur sporting soiled clothes. A woman sub-inspector and police personnel attached to Tirupattur Town rescued her and handed her over to the NGO. She was provided with treatment and care at the home following which she regained memory of her home. She belonged to Akole taluk in Ahmed Nagar district in Maharashtra. She had gone missing from her home two months ago.

Following this, the NGO contacted the Akole police station in Maharashtra and informed them about her. The police traced her family and her mother reached the home. The girl was reunited with her mother, the release said.