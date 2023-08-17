ADVERTISEMENT

Girl found dead in well in Villupuram

August 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old girl was found dead in a well at Paradamthangal near Gingee in the district on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as K. Janani, a resident of Paradamthangal.

Police said the girl studying Class XI in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Aalampoondi returned home from school on Wednesday. She went out of her home and didn’t come back till late in the evening. Parents and relatives of the girl on searching found her body floating in a well at Paradamthangal.

The body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

