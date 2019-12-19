Tamil Nadu

Girl found dead in quarry near Vellore

more-in

A teenaged girl was found dead in the quarry near Theerthagiri on Wednesday. The body was in a decomposed condition, police sources said.

On receiving information that a girl’s body was found in a quarry, Sathuvachari police rushed to the spot and removed the body for a postmortem at Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.

The police identified the body later in the day.

Nivetha Saravanan of Ariyurkuppam in Vellore district had been working as a temporary employee n a canteen and her services were terminated by the management a couple of days ago.

The police are awaiting the postmortem reports to ascertain the cause of death of the girl and have taken up investigation, sources added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
crime
Vellore
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 12:54:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/girl-found-dead-in-quarry-near-vellore/article30342694.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY