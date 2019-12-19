Girl found dead in quarry near Vellore

A teenaged girl was found dead in the quarry near Theerthagiri on Wednesday. The body was in a decomposed condition, police sources said.

On receiving information that a girl’s body was found in a quarry, Sathuvachari police rushed to the spot and removed the body for a postmortem at Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai.

The police identified the body later in the day.

Nivetha Saravanan of Ariyurkuppam in Vellore district had been working as a temporary employee n a canteen and her services were terminated by the management a couple of days ago.

The police are awaiting the postmortem reports to ascertain the cause of death of the girl and have taken up investigation, sources added.