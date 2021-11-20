Girl found dead in Karur, sexual harassment alleged

Photograph used for representational purposes only

KARUR

20 November 2021 13:26 IST

The class 12 student had left a handwritten note; police have launched an investigation

A class 12 student of a private school in Karur, was found dead at her home late on Friday evening. A case of sexual harassment was suspected as police found a handwritten note among the girl’s belongings which implied it, but gave no further details.

According to police sources, the 16-year-old girl’s father had died of an illness only a few days ago. She had gone to school on Friday and returned home. The girl’s mother was at work at a shop that they own, and the girl was by herself all evening.

Their neighbour, an aged woman had gone to check on the girl at 6.45 pm and found her dead and immediately alerted the mother, police said. The body was sent to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

On searching her belongings, police found a note purportedly written by the girl. “I should be the last person to die because of sexual harassment. I am scared to reveal the identity of the person who made me take this decision. I wanted to live. No girl should die like me, henceforth,” the note read.

Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)