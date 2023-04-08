ADVERTISEMENT

Girl dies after delivery in Salem

April 08, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated April 09, 2023 02:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Health officials on Saturday questioned the doctor after a 17-year-old girl, who gave birth to a baby girl died.

According to the police, the girl residing in the Vazhapadi locality fell in love with her relative, and she became pregnant.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, she was admitted to a private hospital, and the girl delivered a baby girl. Later, the girl found it difficult to breathe and was referred to the Salem Government Hospital where she died.

On information, Vazhapadi police and health officials questioned the girl’s parents. Health officials inquired with the doctor who treated the girl. The probe continued for more than 12 hours on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said that the health officials have yet to file a complaint against the doctor. If they lodged a complaint, they would arrest the doctor. “We are also on the lookout for the youth who is absconding, and a case will be registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US