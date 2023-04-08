Girl dies after delivery in Salem

April 08, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated April 09, 2023 02:13 pm IST - Salem

Health officials on Saturday questioned the doctor after a 17-year-old girl, who gave birth to a baby girl died.

According to the police, the girl residing in the Vazhapadi locality fell in love with her relative, and she became pregnant.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, she was admitted to a private hospital, and the girl delivered a baby girl. Later, the girl found it difficult to breathe and was referred to the Salem Government Hospital where she died.

On information, Vazhapadi police and health officials questioned the girl’s parents. Health officials inquired with the doctor who treated the girl. The probe continued for more than 12 hours on Saturday.

Police sources said that the health officials have yet to file a complaint against the doctor. If they lodged a complaint, they would arrest the doctor. “We are also on the lookout for the youth who is absconding, and a case will be registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, sources added.