Girl arrested for sexually assaulting minor boy

COIMBATORE

30 August 2021 01:30 IST

‘She had an affair with him for a year and allegedly made false promises to him’

The Coimbatore rural police arrested a girl from Pollachi on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor boy after marrying him.

The police said the 19-year-old girl was arrested on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old boy, who also hails from the town. Inspector R. Kopperundevi said the girl was aware that the boy was a minor. She had an affair with him for about a year and allegedly made false promises to him. The police said the girl on Thursday took the boy to a temple at Palani, where they got married, and returned the next day to Semmedu near Coimbatore where she sexually assaulted him.

Fearing legal action, she surrendered at the all-women police station, Pollachi, along with the boy, on Saturday. In the meantime, the boy’s mother filed the complaint. The police arrested the girl under Section 366 (kidnapping or abducting to compel for marriage) of the IPC and Section 5 (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), read with Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Advertising

Advertising

The girl was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.