Girivalam in Tiruvannamalai cancelled due to lockdown

The pournami girivalam in Tiruvannamalai on Friday (June 5) has been cancelled due to the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown till June 30.

District Collector K.S. Kandasamy said that the public would not be allowed to take the 14-km procession or perform pooja at the temple on Friday.

During full moon days, devotees go around Annamalaiyar Hills, worshipped as Lord Siva, and then perform pooja at the temple. For the third month running, the district administration has cancelled the girivalam due to the lockdown announced from the end of March.

The district witnessed a sudden spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases from the beginning of May and has 283 active cases at present.