Girivalam banned

TIRUVANNAMALAI

20 August 2021 23:04 IST

The district administration has banned Girivalam in Tiruvannamalai on August 21 and August 22.

District Collector B. Murugesh on Friday said that every full moon day, devotees from various parts of the State and also from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala would visit the temple. With August 21 being the full moon day, a large number of devotees and tourists are expected to visit the temple on the weekend on foot to do Girivalam.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration has decided not to allow Girivalam on August 21 and 22.

