Girish Mathrubootham roped in as advisor for Hoote

Soundarya Vishagan introduces voice-based platform

Producer and director Soundarya Vishagan has introduced a voice-based social media platform, Hoote, and has roped in Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks, as one of her advisors.

Last month, when Freshworks went for an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S, Mr. Mathrubootham had mentioned that the code name for his IPO was Project SuperStar, named after actor Rajinikanth.

Arvind Parthasarathi, a tech entrepreneur at the silicon valley and currently the founder of Project Crosswords, is another advisor for Hoote. Ms. Soundarya has also roped in Sunny Pokala, whose firm developed the Kavalan app, used by the Tamil Nadu police.

Hoote is a social media platform where one can use their voice to share thoughts and views for up to 60 seconds. Though the app has been around for some time, people started downloading it after a tweet mentioning Hoote by Rajinikanth went viral. “People can now express through their voice their thoughts, wishes and ideas, just like they do in writing in any language of their choice. I am happy to launch the innovative, useful and first-of-its-kind app Hoote App in my voice,” he said.