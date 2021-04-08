Girija Vaidyanathan made NGT expert member

CHENNAI

08 April 2021 01:11 IST

PIL against her appointment pending at Madras High Court

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has been appointed Expert Member in the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal in Chennai.

Former Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Satyagopal has been appointed as Expert Member in the Western Zone Bench at Pune.

A PIL had been filed against the appointment of Ms. Vaidyanathan by Poovulagin Nanbargal at the Madras High Court, which is pending. The NGO said the appointment was violated the guideline that stipulated five years experience in the field of environment or in related organisations.

