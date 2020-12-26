Tamil NaduVILLUPURAM 26 December 2020 09:31 IST
Gingee DMK MLA booked for flouting COVID-19 rules
According to police large number of locals had turned up at the meeting organised by the DMK, without following physical distancing guidelines
The Marakkanam police have booked a case against Gingee DMK MLA K.S. Masthan and others for flouting COVID-19 norms at a 'Makkal Gram Sabha' meeting held by the party at Marakkanam in Villupuram district on Friday.
DMK president M.K. Stalin had addressed the meeting.
Police said that a large number of locals especially women had turned up at the meeting without following physical distancing guidelines.
A case was booked against Mr. Masthan and the organisers under Sections 143, 269, 270, 278 of IPC read with Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act and 51 of Disaster Management Act.
