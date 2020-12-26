Gingee DMK MLA booked for flouting COVID-19 rules

Tamil Nadu

A view of the DMK’ s ‘People’s Gram Sabha’ meeting at Marakkanam in Villupuram district on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.K. Kumar
According to police large number of locals had turned up at the meeting organised by the DMK, without following physical distancing guidelines

The Marakkanam police have booked a case against Gingee DMK MLA K.S. Masthan and others for flouting COVID-19 norms at a 'Makkal Gram Sabha' meeting held by the party at Marakkanam in Villupuram district on Friday.

DMK president M.K. Stalin had addressed the meeting.

Police said that a large number of locals especially women had turned up at the meeting without following physical distancing guidelines.

A case was booked against Mr. Masthan and the organisers under Sections 143, 269, 270, 278 of IPC read with Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act and 51 of Disaster Management Act.

