ADVERTISEMENT

GIM made Tamil Nadu, the destination of investors, says Vaiko

January 09, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday said the two-day Global Investors Meet (GIM) turned out to be a great achievement in Tamil Nadu’s industrial development.

In a statement here, he said the meet had attracted over ₹6 lakh crore investment and likely to create over 26 lakh jobs and it was the positive outcome of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to countries like Japan, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr. Vaiko said the meet focused on leadership, sustainability, inclusivity and it had resulted in making Tamil Nadu, the fastest growing State in South Asia, the destination of investors. “The achievement of the Chief Minister, who is leading the Dravidian Model government, will always remain in the hearts of people,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US