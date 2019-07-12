GIM-1 deals in energy sector fail to take off

The 15 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) that were inked in the energy sector, entailing investments to the tune of ₹1.07 lakh crore during the first edition of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) in 2015, have not fructified. The 15 firms were planning solar and thermal power projects and had promised over 15,000 jobs.

On Thursday, P. Thangamani, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, told the Assembly that projects pertaining to the energy sector will not materialise.

“These MoUs were signed on the condition that the facilities will be set up based on PPA (Power Purchase Agreement). But now, the electricity board is purchasing from the lowest bidder based on tenders. So these firms which signed deals during GIM 2015 dropped the projects,” he said.

The government decided on the tender system as there was criticism that it was supporting private companies through PPA by paying more.

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath gave an update on the other projects signed during GIM 2015, in which 98 MoUs involving investments of over ₹2.42 lakh crore were signed.

“Out of 98 projects, 67 are already being implemented. Of these, 50 were signed by the Industries Department. So far, ₹17,309 crore has been invested and commercial production has started, creating about 25,000 jobs,” he said. Similarly, of the 10,073 projects under the MSME Department, 5,813 are in various stages of development, he added.

GIM 2019

During the second edition of GIM, the State attracted investment commitments amounting to ₹3,00,431 crore, and 304 MoUs (including 147 MoUs inked by the Industries Department) were signed.

Of the 147 MoUs, 31 are at various stages of execution; 71 firms have purchased land/applied for single window clearance; 30 companies are in the process of identifying land and 15 are yet to commence any activity.