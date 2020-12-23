Gift token distribution for Pongal from Saturday

CHENNAI

23 December 2020 01:12 IST

The tokens for collecting the Pongal hamper, which includes a cash gift of ₹2,500 for each of the 2.06 crore rice cardholders, will be distributed across Tamil Nadu from December 26 to 30.

According to a circular, the tokens will contain the date and time of distribution. The hampers will be distributed between January 4 and 12, 2021, under a staggering system meant to avoid crowding.

About 100 cardholders in the morning and another 100 in the afternoon will be given the hampers on production of the tokens.

Advertising

Advertising

Those who do not receive the hampers on the dates mentioned in their tokens can collect them on January 13, when the distribution will have to be completed.

The cash gift of ₹2,500 has to be distributed in one go, and there has to be transparency in the process. “Under no circumstances shall the cash gift be handed over in an envelope,” the circular said. All those visiting ration shops to receive the gift have to wear masks and ensure physical distancing.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the hamper last week. It would also contain one kg of raw rice, one kg of sugar, sugarcane, cashew nut, dry grapes and cardamom. He said many had lost their jobs owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and many in the Cauvery delta region had suffered because of cyclones and severe rain.