Gift token distribution for Pongal from Saturday

The tokens for collecting the Pongal hamper, which includes a cash gift of ₹2,500 for each of the 2.06 crore rice cardholders, will be distributed across Tamil Nadu from December 26 to 30.
According to a circular, the tokens will contain the date and time of distribution. The hampers will be distributed between January 4 and 12, 2021, under a staggering system meant to avoid crowding.
About 100 cardholders in the morning and another 100 in the afternoon will be given the hampers on production of the tokens.
Those who do not receive the hampers on the dates mentioned in their tokens can collect them on January 13, when the distribution will have to be completed.
The cash gift of ₹2,500 has to be distributed in one go, and there has to be transparency in the process. “Under no circumstances shall the cash gift be handed over in an envelope,” the circular said. All those visiting ration shops to receive the gift have to wear masks and ensure physical distancing.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the hamper last week. It would also contain one kg of raw rice, one kg of sugar, sugarcane, cashew nut, dry grapes and cardamom. He said many had lost their jobs owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and many in the Cauvery delta region had suffered because of cyclones and severe rain.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath