Gift bags with images of AIADMK leaders seized in Udumalpet

Tiruppur

14 March 2021 13:22 IST

According to sources, the total worth of the gifts was around ₹1 lakh.

Officials from a flying squad seized 151 cloth bags, with photos of AIADMK leaders, that contained gifts within the limits of Udumalpet Assembly constituency late on Saturday.

According to Revenue Department sources, the flying squad visited Pethappampatti near Udumalpet at around 11 p.m. based on a tip-off. The officials found the cloth bags loaded in a mini-truck, with each bearing the images of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan along with the 'Two Leaves' symbol.

Mr. Radhakrishnan is the legislator from Udumalpet constituency who has been renominated for the upcoming Assembly elections. Each of the cloth bags contained a dhoti, a saree and a watch and the total worth of the gifts was around ₹1 lakh, the sources noted. The vehicle along with the bags was seized and taken to the Udumalpet taluk office. Further investigations are on.

