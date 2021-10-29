GI tag sought for Vellore Spiny Brinjal

The variety grown in villages around Vellore has spines in all parts fo the plant

The South India Multi State Agriculture Cooperative Society Ltd has filed an application seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Vellore Spiny Brinjal, known as Elavambadi Mullu Kathirikai in Tamil.

This particular breed grown in villages in and around Vellore has spines in all parts of the plant, including the leaf, stem, peduncle and calyx.

“They say the thorns are its unique identity,” P. Sanjai Gandhi, IP Attorney and Advocate, Nodal Officer, Geographical Indication Registration of Products, Government of Tamil Nadu, mentioned in his filing.

Since the entire plant is covered with thorns, it makes the harvesting process very difficult and also poses risk of injury. With several years of experience, farmers in this area do it with ease.

These brinjals are cultivated from June to July and November to December. The spiny brinjal is harvested in 80-90 days. Currently, around 1,400 farmers are involved in the cultivation of this brinjal variety.

Historical documents and evidence gathered by the applicants show that this variety of brinjal has been around since 1940s and village records during the year 1989 shows cultivation of this brinjal.