GI tag sought for Uthukuli butter

April 11, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Uthukuli Butter Manufacturing Association, which is based out of Tiruppur, the knitwear capital of India, has filed an application seeking geographical indication (GI) tag for ‘Uthukuli Vennai’ (butter).

The application process was facilitated by the NABARD Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum (MABIF) and was filed by P. Sanjai Gandhi, an IP attorney specializing in Geographical Indication registration of products. These butter processing units are spread across locations including Pappampalayam, Vengalapalayam, Chengapalli, Thippampalayam, Kodumanal, Chennimalai, Kangeyam and Villa Kovil.

While there are several butter variants available in the market, what sets this butter apart is its distinctive attributes: a non-glossy texture, a subtly sour taste, and an impressive shelf life, all attributed to the quality of the fodder and the creamy richness of buffalo milk.

According to details in the filing: “In the past, households in Uthukuli with cattle would often have surplus milk. To preserve it, they would heat the milk, add curd, and freeze it in earthen pots, colloquially known as ‘yogurt pots.’ Every Uthukuli household is likely to possess one of these pots, a symbol of their dairy heritage. Housewives would then meticulously churn butter from this curd, a cherished tradition passed down through generations.” Since the 1950s, Uthukuli butter has been a culinary treasure, celebrated for its distinct characteristics, the filing mentioned.

K. Ganeshmoorthy, CEO of NABARD MABIF, said that the secret of Uthukuli butter’s excellence lies in the meticulous care given to the cattle and the quality of their feed. “Farmers and cattle breeders diligently provide their livestock with nutrient-rich fodder such as pinna, cottonseed, and kolukattaipul, resulting in milk that’s not only high in fat but also brimming with essential nutrients,” he added.

Another important factor contributing to the success of Uthukuli butter is the presence of a railway station in the town, which facilitates the efficient transportation of butter to various destinations, enabling it to reach markets far and wide.

The importance of Uthukuli butter and the establishment of Uthukuli butter producers association were highlighted in government gazettes. Production data for Uthukuli butter was mentioned in The Madras Journal of Agriculture – 1956.

The Geographical Indications Registry at Guindy, Chennai, has also received an application from the Agricultural College & Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Madurai seeking a GI tag for the Ramanathapuram Poongar rice. This application was also facilitated by NABARD Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum (MABIF) and was filed by Mr. Gandhi.

This rice is cultivated in Ramanathapuram taluk. Poongar rice is grown during the Navarai season which starts from December to March. It is believed that during the heavy floods in 1952, this variety was able to withstand the floods and gave a reasonable yield to the farmers. It is a unique variety of traditional rice from Tamil Nadu that is sometimes referred to as “women’s rice” because of its purported ability to help women with their hormone problems.