GI tag sought for three agricultural products from Tamil Nadu

August 13, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board has filed an application seeking a geographical indication (GI) tag for Madurai sengarumbu, peravurani coconut and mulanur kuttaimurungai. The application was facilitated by the NABARD Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum and filed by IPR Attorney P. Sanjai Gandhi.

The sengarumbu (sugarcane) cultivated in the Madurai region is known for its sweetness, deep violet colour, and longer shelf life. The major areas of cultivation are Navinipatti, Keelaiyur, Thaniamangalam, Sathamangalam, A. Vallalapatti, Karuthapuliampatti of Melur block, and Mangalum, Meenakshipuram, Arumbanaur, and Kallanthiri in Madurai East block. “panneer karumbu or sengarumbu is cultivated in about 960 acres with the production of 70 tonnes of sugarcane per acre,” Mr. Gandhi said.

According to details in the filing, mythological references to sugarcane cultivation in Madurai can also be found in the hall depictions of the Madurai Sundareswarar temple, in which stone elephants around the sanctum are fed sugarcane as ordered by Lord Shiva. This is also referenced in the episode of Thiruvilaiyadayal. The depictions in the temple were inscribed in 1600 BC, thereby indicating the century-old origin of sugarcane growing in Madurai.

The peravurani coconuts are large, round-to-oblong-shaped, and weigh over 6 to 9kg at the tender fruit stage. The water quantity per fruit is between 400-450 ml. This particular coconut is cultivated in the entire taluks of Peravurani, Pattukottai, and Orathanadu in Thanjavur. The shell of this particular coconut is used for making handicrafts, activated charcoal, and charcoal briquettes. The wood is used for construction, furniture making, and as a source of charcoal. Peravurani coconut husk chips are used as a growing medium for orchids and other plants, especially in hydroponics and container gardening. Its husk fiber is used in potting mixes to improve water retention and aeration in soils.

The mulanur kuttaimurungai (drumstick) is grown in Mulanur, which is in Tiruppur. It is also cultivated in Dharapuram and Aravkuruchi. In Tamil Nadu, only six districts significantly contribute to moringa cultivation, with Tiruppur being home to the traditional moringa growers, particularly mulanur kuttaimurungai. Moringa leaves are a rich source of vitamins (including vitamin A, vitamin B, and vitamin C), minerals (such as calcium, iron, and potassium), and essential amino acids, making them a highly nutritious food source.

