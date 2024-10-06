GI tag sought for Pulicat palm leaf handicrafts

The Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, popularly known as Poompuhar, has filed an application seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Puzhuverkadu panai olai kaivinai’ (Pulicat palm leaf handicrafts). The Pulicat region is home to different kinds of handicraft products. They are made using the leaves of the palm tree that is indigenous to that area. These palm leaf handicraft products are made primarily using two techniques -- plaiting or thadukku mudichal and lace coiling or kannu mudichu.

According to details shared by IPR attorney P. Sanjai Gandhi, the palm leaves are harvested in April and May and left to dry under sunlight for a day. The dried leaves are stored in places where it does not come in contact with water. It takes 1 full day to dry the leaf. Then it undergoes a cutting process followed by dyeing process.

Some of the products made with these leaves are fishing basket, pooja basket, coin pouch, pencil box and toys. The kilukilupu, a traditional palm leaf rattle from Pulicat, delights children with its gentle sound. This is an eco-friendly toy. A particular basket made here is used for storing water which is used in coconut plantations in this area.

Historical details provided by Poompuhar in the filing mentioned that this area has been a trading hub since the time of the Vijayanagara empire. When the Dutch came and started using it as a shipping port, they used the leaves of indigenous palm trees to make packaging/parcel material to ship goods such as cotton, textiles and fish products out of India. This packaging material proved to be durable and water-resistant.

Palm Leaf Co-Operative at Pulicat was started in the year 1959. The co-operative society was registered with the sole objective of improving the economic conditions of the people by encouraging the traditional palm leaf handicraft industry. As per details in the application, in 1959, a local activist Janab Kaji Bava Sayedullah started the Palm Leaf Handicrafts Society. It was started with 20 male artisans. Slowly the male artisans started giving work to women in their family. However, the profit was in the name of artisans.

In 1979, the board directors of society appealed to the government to change this society into a women’s craft society. It was renamed as Pulicat Women Palm Leaf Cane & Bamboo and Allied Products Workers Industrial Cooperative Society Ltd. It currently has more than 200 artisans as members on record with artisan cards issued to them by the Handicrafts Department.