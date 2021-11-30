GI tag sought for Marthandam honey

Bee-keeping in the town was started in 1924,

Marthandam Beekeepers’ Co-operative Society Ltd. in Kanniyakumari district has filed an application seeking geographical indication (GI) tag for Marthandam honey.

P. Sanjai Gandhi, IP Attorney and Advocate, Nodal Officer, Geographical Indication Registration of Products, Government of Tamil Nadu, filed the application on behalf of the society and Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board (a State government undertaking) was the facilitator for this. This particular honey is produced in Kakulam and Vilavancode taluks in Kanniyakumari. Data provided in the GI application shows that Marthandam and its neighbouring villages produce around 6 lakh kg of honey each year (from hives kept in Kanniyakumari). Historical records collated by Mr. Gandhi shows that bee-keeping in Marthandam was started at the YMCA, Marthandam campus, by Dr. Spencer Hatch, in 1924. The society was established in the year 1937. “The honey produced in Marthandam has been certified as AGMARK ‘A’ grade by the Government of India,” Mr. Gandhi said.

The method of processing this specific honey is unique as it is extracted from the hives and stored in wax coated drums for over 4-9 months which helps in changing the density of the honey as well as removing all the dirt and impurities naturally, he said. The honey is then filtered and packed in glass jars to preserve its quality.

According to details furnished by the society, this honey is different also because the bees procure nectar from the wild flowers from the forest area nearby and from the rubber estates.