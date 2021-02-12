GI tag sought for fragrant ‘Madurai marikolunthu’

CHENNAI

12 February 2021 01:38 IST

It is considered one of the aromatic plants of south India

An application seeking geographical indication (GI) tag for the famous ‘Madurai marikolunthu’ (davana), traditionally used during religious ceremonies and to make garlands, has been submitted by the Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Malar Motha Vyabarigal Nala Sangam.

An aromatic plant of south India, it is grown for its flowers and leaves, and is also known for its fragrance (used for making perfumes).

Chinnaraja G. Naidu, Deputy Registrar of Geographical Indications, confirmed that an application seeking a GI tag for this product had been filed with the department on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

“Madurai marikolunthu has a rich fragrance which makes it stand apart from other ‘marikolunthu’. One can get the smell from the plant even while standing several metres away,” P. Sanjai Gandhi, IPR attorney and nodal officer for Geographical Indication registration of products, Government of Tamil Nadu, who prepared and filed the application on behalf of the Sangam, told The Hindu.

According to the details furnished, the Madurai marikolunthu stays fresh even after three days of harvest.

This particular marikolunthu is cultivated in places in and around Madurai district including Theni, Andipatti, Sivagangai and Thirupathur among others. Mr. Gandhi said this marikolunthu was cultivated using drinking water.

The Madurai marikolunthu, along with Madurai malli, are used to decorate the palanquin of Goddess Meenakshi and Sundareswarar for their ‘Thirukalyanam’ celebrated every year during the “Chithirai festival” that falls in April. It is also used for medicinal purposes.